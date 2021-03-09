A man tracking wildlife in a game reserve in South Africa was mauled to death by two lions, the authorities said on Monday.

Malibongwe Mfila, 27, who worked as a tracker at Marataba Safari Lodge in Marakele National Park, had been scouting for animals in the park on Saturday when the lions attacked him.

The police said that he had been driving around checking for animals such as lions and elephants so as to advise guides for game drives.

He decided to continue the search by walking when “he was suddenly attacked and killed by two lions,” the police added.

The lions have been put down.

Last year, a well-known South African conservationist West Mathewson died after he was mauled by lions as he was taking them for a walk in a game lodge in Limpopo.