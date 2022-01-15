The Thought Pyramid Art Centre was constructed in Libreville Crescent, Wuse II, at the heart of Abuja, as a space to enable new ideas to be incubated and nurtured where there are no boundaries between art, craft, design, thought and where thinkers will meet to dialogue on new directions for African art. One of the cornerstones of Thought Pyramid’s ethos and as a tribute to the diversity of African art practice is that it promotes understanding, appreciation and enjoyment of art and its values in an accessible, contemporary and unpretentious environment. It has had visits from delegates and diplomats from all around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT