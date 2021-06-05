HUBSPOT

Traffic Bar, Maitama

The mark of a good restaurant is not necessarily its size but the quality of the food and the generosity of the staff. Traffic bar is located at Gana St, Maitama, Abuja. The neighbourhood is calm, and it has a nice rooftop view. Food price is affordable and tasty. They have friendly staff, great music (DJ mixing oldies and newbies) and get you on your feet. Traffic bar is a decent spot to chill and unwind.

TREND SPOTTER

Chelsea fans all over the world have been in celebration mood after the team fought against the odds to lift the much coveted UEFA Champions League trophy by a 1-goal margin. I was all blue during the week

ON THE RISE

Who is climbing the ladder?

ADVERTISEMENT

Alaba Ann Tam Danagogo: 20 Year Old Overall Best Student at US varsity

At just 20 years old, Miss Ann is already getting involved in solving world problems with her science.

Graduating with distinctions in Biology Major and a Minor in English and Textual Studies, Miss Ann Tam Danagogo is the overall best scholar in 2021 graduating set at Syracuse University, New York, United States of America. She graduated with a 3.97 CGPA from a 4-point system of the American school.

The brilliant young Ijaw girl from Rivers State, in addition to other academic laurels she bagged, also got the prestigious 1870 scholarship by the university for the continuation of her medical studies for another four years.

Miss Ann Danagogo is definitely one to watch as she makes her strides into a future that she has firmly in her grasp