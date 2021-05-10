Leah Twaki: My Traditional Food: Tuwo Rice With Bean Soup

This special delicacy is loved mostly by the northerners, but especially by the Kutigi people in the heart of Niger state.

It is cooked mainly during occasions and ceremonies, or everyday meal. This delicacy is special to me because it reminds me of my grandmother’s fish stew, as your cooking of Tuwo Rice (Chekafa Bibochi) is not complete without fish stew.

The Nigerian rice often called local rice is used. It is prepared by washing with cleanly boiled water, pouring the rice into boiling water and allowing it to cook till it is completely softened. It is then smashed with the aid of a food turner (turning stick) and then it’s ready to be served.

The ingredients both for the beans soup and fish stew are; peeled beans, fresh pepper, chopped onions, seasoning, smoked fish, palm oil, a little locust bean (Kula in Nupe dialect) and fresh fish of your choice for the fish stew.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most interesting time is the moment of preparing the beans soup as the locust beans (natural Maggi) gives the beans soup a refreshing aroma, while the aroma from the fish stew gives off a tantalizing sensation that boosts your appetite for a weekend meal.

RELATED :