MOVIE TO WATCH

Estella is a talented and gifted kid who dreams of being a fashion designer. Her fortune turned for the better after catching the eye of legendary fashion designer Baroness von Hellman. Estella soon finds out that her ideas are being stolen by her icon. Determined to exert revenge, she develops a colorfully aggressive alter ego named “Cruella”, who sets out to bring down The Baroness’ empire.

This is a brilliantly designed and executed film that’s not short of drama and plot twists.

WEEKEND COOKING

Leah Twaki: White Soup (Nsala Soup) And Pounded Yam

Nsala soup or white soup as commonly called by Nigerians is a meal famous to the eastern tribe and riverine area of Nigeria but anyone can easily enjoy this meal hence you can give it a try this WEEKEND. It is unique because does not require cooking with Palm oil. The major components of this soup are yam and catfish, goat meat or chicken depending on your choice.

The ingredients: Ground Crayfish, Seasoning, Ground Uziza Seeds, Uziza Leaves, stockfish, Goat Meat or catfish or chicken, Salt, Onion, Pepper, Yam Cubes, Utazi Leaves.

Preparation:

Peel the yam and dice into cubes, wash and boil till it’s soft and then pound with a mortar and pestle or blend with a blender by adding a little water until it is a smooth paste.

Remove the entrails of the dried fish, wash with hot water, season with salt, a spice cube and half part of the small onion bulb (diced). Cook it until it is soft, then set aside.

Properly wash the catfish. Place the cleaned-out catfish in a pot, pour enough water to cover the fish, add the remaining chopped onions, seasoning cube, and salt to taste. Cook for 10-15 minutes. Add the pepper, crayfish, Uziza, and Ogiri. Also, this is an excellent time to add the dried or stockfish you have already cooked. Leave to simmer for another 5 minutes.

Finally, add the yam paste bit by bit so they can dissolve without turning into lumps leave it to simmer. Wash the Utazi leaves and cut them into small bits and sprinkle on them. Remember to taste the soup to be sure you are okay with the taste then allow to simmer for another few minutes then turn off the heat.

Serve your white soup with fufu, semolina, Eba or pounded yam.

WISHLIST : THE TOP FIVE THINGS THAT WILL WOW ME!

Prince Vwede Okezirume: I Wish To Be A Movie Star

House: I really want to own my house before I turn 23

Actor: It has always been my dream to act and I wish to be a movie star.

Media: I want to start my own Media House

Real estate: I want to own apartments in different universities and make them affordable and comfortable for students