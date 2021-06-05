NAME TAG

Present Designation

Founder, Chief Executive Officer, MainOne

Previous Experience

Executive Director, Wholesale Division

VerizonCommunications

Chief Technical Officer, MTN Nigeria

Chief Operating Officer, NITEL

ADVERTISEMENT

Education

Bsc. Electrical Engineering,

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

Msc. Electrical Engineering,

Columbia University, New York

GROUP INTERESTS

Technology, StartUp

Twitter : @funkeopeke, 1,417 followers

SPORTING TRIBUTES

Simeon ‘Simy’ Nwankwo: Towering Forward Scoring 44% Of His Side’s Goals

In an otherwise dire season for Crotone, a towering Nigerian, Simeon ‘Simy’ Nwankwo shone the brightest in Italy for ‘The Pythagoreans’.

With 20 goals in the Italian first division, Simy as he is fondly called scored an astonishing 44% of goals scored by his team Crotone in the Italian topflight, with his team scoring just 45 goals in the entirety of the season, conceding 92 and ending the season in a terrible 19th position on the table, leading their way straight into the Italian second division.

The 6ft 5 inches talisman cuts a slender figure on the pitch, which makes his technical ability underrated by defenders. Some of the goals scored by Simy showed the range he possesses as a target man, making up for his lack of pace with an incredible technical ability that led him to score in games against Juventus, Napoli, Lazio and Atlanta, all teams with strong finishes in the top 6 of the league.

Fans had their say on his form this season on social media;

Onyegwu my brother keep scoring goals nwannem

Rose Brent

A great attacker with an Eagles eye for goals!!! keep the fire burning.

Okolie Okonkwo

Gerald Ibeh describes him with just one word, ‘unstoppable’, while Alao Seyi adds to that, calling him ‘Unstoppable Train’.

Some fans meanwhile were more selfish with their praise, with il Cinghiale Moro thanking Simy for his benefit, “Hi Simy, thanks to your goals this year I won Fantasy Football!!!”