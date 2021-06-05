NAME TAG
Present Designation
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, MainOne
Previous Experience
Executive Director, Wholesale Division
VerizonCommunications
Chief Technical Officer, MTN Nigeria
Chief Operating Officer, NITEL
Education
Bsc. Electrical Engineering,
Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife
Msc. Electrical Engineering,
Columbia University, New York
GROUP INTERESTS
Technology, StartUp
Twitter : @funkeopeke, 1,417 followers
SPORTING TRIBUTES
Simeon ‘Simy’ Nwankwo: Towering Forward Scoring 44% Of His Side’s Goals
In an otherwise dire season for Crotone, a towering Nigerian, Simeon ‘Simy’ Nwankwo shone the brightest in Italy for ‘The Pythagoreans’.
With 20 goals in the Italian first division, Simy as he is fondly called scored an astonishing 44% of goals scored by his team Crotone in the Italian topflight, with his team scoring just 45 goals in the entirety of the season, conceding 92 and ending the season in a terrible 19th position on the table, leading their way straight into the Italian second division.
The 6ft 5 inches talisman cuts a slender figure on the pitch, which makes his technical ability underrated by defenders. Some of the goals scored by Simy showed the range he possesses as a target man, making up for his lack of pace with an incredible technical ability that led him to score in games against Juventus, Napoli, Lazio and Atlanta, all teams with strong finishes in the top 6 of the league.
Fans had their say on his form this season on social media;
Onyegwu my brother keep scoring goals nwannem
- Rose Brent
A great attacker with an Eagles eye for goals!!! keep the fire burning.
- Okolie Okonkwo
Gerald Ibeh describes him with just one word, ‘unstoppable’, while Alao Seyi adds to that, calling him ‘Unstoppable Train’.
Some fans meanwhile were more selfish with their praise, with il Cinghiale Moro thanking Simy for his benefit, “Hi Simy, thanks to your goals this year I won Fantasy Football!!!”