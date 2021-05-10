INTERVIEWS BY OSSAI SAMUEL

For a man that ‘Never Experred It’, Divine Ejowvokoghene Oduduru has carried his hard work and belief with him over the years. Looking back at the ‘deadly day’ in the 2013 IAAF World Youth Championships where a very happy Divine gained popularity among fans for his enthusiasm and pride in his African roots despite the wind trying to push him back in a race that would take him to the finals. Forward a little over 7 years, and Divine has just gone on to announce his presence in style at the UNF invitational in Florida, becoming the 2nd fastest man in the world in 2021 after clocking an impressive 19.88s to clinch first place in the men’s 200m. He is just in time for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Fans have their say.

“At 24, he’s early enough. He has worked really hard and it’s paying off for him, He should keep the winning streak and move higher.”

– COBHAM ESTHER

“I wouldn’t say I was shocked if he was first in place in a race becuase he has been consistent but 2nd fastest man in the world this season??? I never esperrredit. Big ups to him.”

– STEPHEN UDONGESIT

“I am happy for him. It shows anybody can be a world champion with super dedication. The fact he is a Nigerian is just the icing on the cake. Happy for him.”

– CHIMA KOKE

ADVERTISEMENT

“He announced himself with a funny interview and then got straight ahead into serious business. He would be one of the greats when he clinches the gold medal in Tokyo for the men’s 200m”

RELATED: LITE