Ever wondered why Nigerian fried rice is so popular? This scrumptious, easy recipe, served alongside either chicken, moi-moi, Nigeria salad or coleslaw is one to try.

INGREDIENTS: 3 cups (750g) long grain parboiled rice, Vegetable Oil, Chicken (whole chicken or chicken drumsticks), 100g cow liver, 1 tablespoon Nigerian curry powder (NOT Indian Curry), ½ cup green beans, 3 carrots, Salt (to taste), 3 onions, 3 stock cubes, 1 tablespoon thyme and fried rice spice.

PROCEDURES:

Cut and wash all the vegetables to be used and dice into tiny pieces. Prepare the liver and chicken by garnishing with seasoning. Cook the cow liver till done and cut into tiny pieces.

Cut the whole chicken into pieces and cook with the stock cubes, thyme and 2 bulbs of chopped onions. When done, grill in an oven or deep-fry with oil to give it a golden look.

Parboil the rice by adding it into boiling water for some seconds. Pour the chicken stock into a sieve to remove all traces of onions, thyme etc, used in cooking the chicken.

On low heat, add little oil into a dry pot. When hot, add the washed rice and stir with the fried rice spice for some greenish colour. Stir until the colour is even. Add the stock of parboiled rice to the pot, taste to readjust the seasoning if not okay.

The water level should be slightly less than the level of the rice to ensure that all the water dries up by the time the rice is cooked. This quantity of water will cook the rice and the grains will not stick together. Stir the contents, cover the pot and leave to cook on medium heat to avoid burning before the water dries up.

Once the water has dried, the rice should be perfectly cooked. Now, transfer the rice to a casserole dish or another pot to help cool it down quickly. This is essential to keep the grains from sticking to each other. If left in the original hot pot, the rice will continue cooking and eventually stick together.

In a frying pan add a little oil, diced onions and liver, stir and add the other veggies in bits and steam for a few minutes until done, add to the already cooked fried rice by mixing them in bits in a separate bowl or pot.

The fried rice is ready. Serve with fried chicken. You can add coleslaw, Moi Moi or Nigerian salad.

Enjoy your meal.

