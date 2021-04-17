‘Boy George’ is 50 years and the encomiums are many. From the erstwhile Calabar Rovers and Sharks to Ajax, Mallorca, Betis and Ipswich, the Rivers State-born 1995 UEFA Champions League winner brought joy to many football fans. His former team mates at Ajax Amsterdam did a video tribute to him that was posted on the clubs Twitter handle. Many fans have joined in, but just how much do they remember about this amiable football legend?

“His goal and celebration at the USA’94 FIFA World Cup against Greece and his exploits with Ajax Amsterdam of Holland as well.” – Davidson Onuh

“I was young when I watched him. I just remember he scored important goals for the Nigerian team.”

– Jerry Adeyemi

“He played for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. He was a delight to watch during his time with the Eagles. He wore jersey number 7. He was a right winger.”

– Ijeoma Eneregbu

“He is an ex-Super Eagles player that wore the jersey number 7.”

– Chiamaka Enendu

“All I know sey na headmaster be him nickname, causes him sabi head”

– Ayomide John

“He was a member of the best Super Eagles squad Nigeria ever had. He’s still the irreplaceable right winger of the Super Eagles. A hero in Ajax.” – Wilson Ogah

“I only remember how the commentator will stress on the name when he scores: ‘Fìiiiiiiiiiniiiiiiiidi George what a goal”

– Gideon TIa

INTERVIEWS BY ELIZABETH JOSEPH-WILLIAMS AND DAN UDECHUKWU