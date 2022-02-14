The acting managing director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko has advised stakeholders in the maritime sector to approach the Maritime Arbitrators of Nigeria (MAN) rather than take the path of litigations at all time.

Bello-Koko has stated this when he received the newly elected executives of the Maritime Arbitrators of Nigeria who visited him in his office.

The acting managing director who acknowledged that disagreements are bound to happen amongst players in the Industry said litigations are oftentime not necessary but time consuming and costly.

He, however, urged arbitrators to ensure quick and speedy resolution of disputes in the maritime industry saying failure to promptly address perceived grievances will be inimical to the growth and development of the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said to forestall situations that result in prolonged litigations among players in the Industry, the NPA will support the Maritime Arbitrators of Nigeria (MAN) in its efforts to establish an Arbitration Centre in Lagos.

The centre, he assured, will help to fast track conflict resolution within Sub Saharan Africa as he expressed delight over the decades-long synergy between both agencies in the area of support, consultancy and exchange of ideas that has been beneficial to them and the industry at large.

The NPA boss lauded the impacts of maritime arbitrators in solving legal issues in the past saying the NPA is poised to give all the necessary support to the body to achieve a conducive business environment.

Koko urged the group to further seek support from the authorities at the Ministry of Transport and Justice respectively which he explained would effectively enhance their operations at enforcement of disputes at the nation’s seaports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the team, Mr Bodunrin Adewole said they were at the NPA to intimate the management of their recent election into office and to solicit for the agency’s support.

He called for the establishment of a Complaint Desk at the Ports across the country just as it operates at other government agencies stating that they will help fast track dispute resolution which the MAN authorities are willing to key into.

He reiterated that MAN is of the view that swift resolution of disputes at the ports would automatically enhance efficiency and also assist the NPA to realize it’s mission statement.