Highly rated music reality show Nigerian Idol began physical auditions for season 7 of the show yesterday December 4, 2021, at Colossus Hotel,ikeja Lagos.

The virtual auditions which allowed 60 seconds video entries from contestants opened on Sunday, November 14, 2021, and closed on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Both the virtual and physical auditions are only open to participants between the ages of 16 – 30 years and will be aired on DStv and GOtv in February 2022.

Sponsors of the event Rite Foods Limited reaffirmed the company’s commitment to talent promotion, development and the growth of the entertainment Industry.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Boluwatife Adedugbe, Assistant Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited said;

“With our brand, we will continue to espouse talent discovery in music through platforms like the Nigerian Idol for young talented singers to find expression and become megastars. We, therefore, call on all young musical talents in Nigeria to audition for season seven of the Nigerian Idol and get a shot at the limelight, while also enjoying the refreshing musical journey with Bigi,” she said.

Speaking further she said “As the new season commences, the anticipation and excitement are heightened as the contestants, fans and music lovers are warming up to get down and enjoy the thrilling musical contest.

“For over ten weeks during season 6 of the music show, the brand refreshed all participants, top contestants and winner, Kingdom Kroseide to victory”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brand has again assured fans that season 7 will be more exciting with its array of fantastically refreshing beverages to journey with all the singers during their performances.

The Nigerian Idol season 7, will come to a climax on Sunday, May 22, 2022, with over a 50-million-naira worth of prizes awaiting the winner.