The Premier League is back in action after the third and final international break of 2021, and a resurgent Arsenal will be at Anfield today, to test Liverpool’s title credentials in a mouthwatering clash.

Since Arsenal’s heavy defeat away at Manchester City on matchweek three of the campaign there has been no sterner test of this team’s credentials than what awaits next.

A 25-game unbeaten run came to an end for Liverpool last time out as they fell to a 3-2 defeat away at West Ham.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s side have been unbeaten in their last 10 games and will hope to go 11 matches without defeat in all competitions, as they face a Liverpool side who will be hoping to close the gap on league leaders Chelsea.

Arsenal got to taste victory at Anfield last season with an EFL Cup penalty shootout victory after a 0-0 scoreline, the club haven’t won in normal time at the famous stadium since 2012.

The speculation surrounding Brendan Rogers tenure as Leceiscter City boss will not be a factor as they welcome league leaders,Chelsea to the King power stadium in the first match of the day.

Eddie Howe, will take charge of his first game as Newcastle boss as they host Brentford at St James Park.

Patrick Viera’s Crystal Palace will be guests of Burnley at Turf Moor, as Liverpool legend,Steven Gerrard will be in charge at Villa Park as Aston Villa welcomes Brighton and Hove.

Manchester United will be desperate to return to winning ways,after they were outclassed 2-0 at Old Trafford by fierce City rivals Manchester City,as they face Watford In a make or mar match for under fire boss,Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Wolves will battle a high flying West Ham at home,while Dean Smith will take charge of his first game as Norwich boss when they host Southampton.

On Sunday, Champions Manchester City will host Rafa Benitez’s Everton at the Etihad Stadium, as Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur battles Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United in North London.