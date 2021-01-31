ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool are facing a Champions League headache after the German government banned all flights from the U.K. until Feb. 17 to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Germany.

The Premier League champions are set to face RB Leipzig in Germany on Feb. 16 but may now need to find an alternative solution.

Playing the game at a neutral venue is one possibility open to the sides, or swapping the venues for the first and second leg.

That would mean Leipzig travelling to Liverpool for the first-leg on Feb. 16 and Jurgen Klopp’s side playing in Germany on March 10.

Leipzig would be able to travel to Anfield and back for the first leg as German passport holders and residents are allowed to travel to Germany where they’d be tested straight away.

The ban has been put in place by the German government to contain the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus from high-risk countries.

COVID-19 has already forced the postponement of several Premier League fixtures this season. However, those came about because of outbreaks at clubs rather than travel bans.

German football has largely been unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-21 campaign. Although several high-profile players have tested positive, no Bundesliga matches have been postponed so far.