Liverpool’s front three Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota all scored as they eased to a 4-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday.

Forward Takumi Minamino also netted, his just 48 seconds after coming off the bench late in the game to help rout Arsenal.

Manager Jurgen Klopp’s side moved up to second place in the Premier League and redeemed their four-point gap behind leaders Chelsea, who briefly sat six points clear at the top with a resounding win over Leicester City earlier on Saturday.

Both managers — Liverpool’s Klopp and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta — received yellow cards and had to be separated in a heated exchange following a contested header between Mane and Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Dennis was in inspiring form for Watford as he scored and provided two assists, in the Hornets’ 4-1 home win against 10-man Manchester United at Vicarage Road.

More misery was heaped on beleaguered Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Dennis now has four goals assists and five goals in 11 league appearances for the Hornets this season.

Also in action for Watford was Dennis’ Nigerian teammate William Troost-Ekong, who came on in the 64th minute.

United played most part of the second half with 10 players following the sending off of Harry Maguire.

At St James’ Park Frank Onyeka featured and did well for Brentford in a 3-3 thrilling draw against Newcastle United.

Onyeka who came on in the 59th minute got and saw his shot deflect off Jamaal Lascelles to put Watford 3-2 up in the 61st minute.

In other results, Steven Gerrard got off to a perfect start as he led Aston to a 2-0 home win against Brighton in his first game, Norwich pipped Southampton 1-0, West Ham lost 1-0 at Wolves and Burnley played 3-3 at home with Crystal Palace.