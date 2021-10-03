Liverpool are set to host Champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday for an exciting top-of-the-table clash in the English Premier League.

The two powerhouses currently occupy first and second in the Premier League table after six matches, with Jurgen Klopp’s side one point above their title rivals at the summit.

Liverpool come into this game on the back of a 5-1 thrashing of FC Porto in their Champions League game on Tuesday night.

Manchester City, on the other hand, slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League clash on Tuesday night,with Lionel Messi scoring his first goal for the French giants.

There have been many tasty ties at Anfield down the years between these two clubs – with City marching to a 4-1 success in the 2020-21 season – and Liverpool can only boast one win from their last seven against Guardiola’s side in all competitions, although that did come on Merseyside 3-1 in their triumphant 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, Timo Werner fired Chelsea to the top of the Premier League as the German’s late goal inspired a controversy-filled 3-1 win against 10-man Southampton on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side ended a frustrating week on a high note thanks to Werner’s contribution to a dramatic finale at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Manchester United missed the chance to move top of the Premier League and needed a late VAR call in their favour to avoid another home defeat as Everton emerged from Old Trafford with a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Yerry Mina’s late winner for the Toffees was ruled out by a review for offside after Andros Townsend had cancelled out Anthony Martial’s opener for United.

Arsenal produced a disappointing performance as they drew 0-0 at Brighton on Saturday.

Following their impressive derby win over Tottenham last week, Mikel Arteta’s side were fortunate to come away from the Amex Stadium with a point.