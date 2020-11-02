By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Ahead the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, the League Management Company (LMC) has certified 13 stadia across the country that attained the minimum requirements to host games.

This was contained in a memo sent to all the clubs at the weekend, in view of the forthcoming NPFL season.

The memo explained that the inspected stadiums were categorised into two namely: A and B, with Category A representing those that have been approved to host NPFL matches for the season while Category B includes those in need of upgrade.

“In line with the CAF circular of July 26, 2020 on stadium infrastructure among others, which was forwarded to you and the need to meet up with the requirements of high quality television production by our new partners, the LMC has reviewed various reports submitted on the state of our stadiums across the country. We have made notes on the areas/repairs needed to be done before re-certification,” the memo stated.

The 13 approved stadia include: Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos; Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo; Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin; Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba; Okigwe Township Stadium; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi; Gombe Township Stadium, Pantami; Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi; Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna; Enyimba International Stadium, Aba; Muhammad Dikko Stadium, Katsina and Ilorin Township Stadium.

This is even as another 11 stadiums were recommended for varying degrees of upgrade and repair works before they can be certified, though Umuahia Township Stadium and Dutse Township Stadium were recommended for complete remodeling and reconstruction.

The rest were listed as requiring repairs varying from relaying of new synthetic grass, regressing, provision of floodlights, television camera platforms and upgrade of changing rooms as well as provision of additional exit and entry gates and among others basic requirements.

They are Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano; Agege Stadium; Akure Township Stadium; Warri Township Stadium; New Jos Township Stadium and Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

The rest are Lafia Township Stadium; Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium, Nnewi and Fufure Stadium, Yola, which will be inspected for certification after construction work has been completed.

Clubs, whose preferred grounds have been recommended for upgrade would have to choose from any of the certified grounds, should they be unable to complete the upgrade before the start of the season.