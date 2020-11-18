The League Management Company (LMC) has expressed satisfaction with the efforts of NPFL clubs to upgrade their stadium infrastructure in compliance with a recent directive of the league body pursuant to the CAF and NFF Licencing Regulation infrastructure requirements.

Chairman of LMC, Shehu Dikko read the scorecard after a review of works at the affected match venues and noted that some of the clubs that are likely not to complete their stadium upgrade have already indicated alternative venues for their home fixtures for the NPFL 2020/2021 season.

The LMC had on 30th October 2020 released a list of 13 approved stadia for the 2020/2021 season while 11 others were recommended for specific upgrades/renovation before recertification/approval to host NPFL matches.

On the report from the field, Dikko said, “The LMC is excited to report that several of the stadia that were denied approval are already undergoing the necessary renovation/upgrades to meet the set conditions for recertification/approval as set out by the LMC while in some cases, some of the affected clubs have confirmed alternative venue chosen from the already approved grounds pending the conclusion of works on their home ground”.

A report compiled by LMC Compliance shows that the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium,

Enugu, home to Rangers International is currently undergoing renovation/upgrade of the pitch and other infrastructure while arrangement is said to have been concluded to install a new pitch by first quarter of 2021.

The report also noted that the Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium is also undergoing repair works to fix the natural grass pitch and other infrastructure such as dressing room, new security barricades, electronic score board etc.

At the New Jos City Stadium home of Plateau United, work has begun to fix the dressing rooms, stadium chairs, installation of electronic score board and clearing of construction debris etc.

The LMC had directed that the Umuahia Stadium be completely redesigned and reconstructed and while the Abia Warriors management contemplates how to get this done, the club has sought and secured LMC approval to play their home games at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba.

Jigawa Stars that were also directed to redesign and reconstruct the Dutse Stadium have for now confirmed Ahmadu Bello Stadium as their home ground for the 2020/2021 season until work on their stadium is completed.

Warri Wolves have also prooposed to relocate to Ozoro Stadium, subject to LMC approval until the Warri Stadium is renovated.

The LMC Chairman said evaluation of work progress at all affected grounds would be an ongoing activity to determine their suitability before the commencement of the 2020/2021 season.