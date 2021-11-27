The League Management Company (LMC) says it will ratify the December 17 kick-off date and fixtures for 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season at its General Assembly in Abuja.

Alloy Chukwuemeka, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Club Owners Association, who confirmed to newsmen on Friday, said the General Assembly had been scheduled for Dec. 7.

Chukwuemeka said the kick-off date was agreed at a meeting held in Lagos between the LMC Executives, Club Owners Association representatives and LMC Directors.

He revealed that the all-important LMC General Assembly in Abuja would amongst other issues/agenda discuss and ratify the new NPFL season date as proposed.

According to the fixtures by the secretary, the first round of the league is expected to begin on Dec. 17, and end with Match day 19 fixtures on March 20, 2022.

There would be a one-week break before the resumption of the second round, which is expected to start on March 27, and end the season with Match day 38 fixtures on July 17, 2022.

The NPFL Club Owners scribe also revealed that the LMC had introduced an asymetrical fixture list for the 2021/2022 campaign.

It said it was expected to make the fixtures less predictable and more exciting.

The match day one fixtures expected to be played in 10 centres across the country from 4.00 p.m.are as follows: Gombe United v Shooting Stars, Akwa United v Kano Pillars and Lobi Stars v Rivers United.

Others are, Katsina United v Rangers International, Enyimba v Abia Warriors, Sunshine Stars v Wikki Tourist, Niger Tornadoes v Plateau United.

Also fixed are, Kwara United v Dakkada, MFM FC v Remo Stars and Heartland v Nasarawa United.