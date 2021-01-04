By Ejike Ejike |



With the retirement of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police in February this year after 35 years in service, intense lobby for his replacement within the top rank of the force has commenced.

Although IGP Mohammed Adamu will be clocking 35 years in service by February, 2021 and will be due for retirement in line with the tradition of the Force, LEADERSHIP gathered that the IGP may have launched a lobby for tenure extension to enable him conclude certain reforms he initiated.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently extended the tenures of the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi; the Comptroller -General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, and the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Muhammadu Gana.

The president has the constitutional power to nominate a new Inspector General of Police, with the Nigerian Police Council mandated to confirm the nomination.

The council chaired by the president comprises the 36 state governors and the chairman of the Police Service Commission.

While the police public relations office would not normally speak on the issue of IGP appointments, the commissioner representing the media on the PSC board, Mr Austin Braimoh, said the commission is not involved in the appointment of the IGP.

Among the league of eligible Assistant Inspectors General of Police are AIG Dan Bature, AIG DFA FHQ; AIG Hyelasinda Kimo Musa; AIG PMF; AIG Yunana Y. Babas, AIG Zone 8, Lokoja; AIG Dan Mallam Mohammed, AIG SPU; AIG Mua’zu Zubairu Halilu, AIG CTU; AIG Rabiu Yusuf – AIG ICT.

Others are AIG Ahmed Iliyasu, AIG Zone 2, Lagos; AIG Mohammed Uba Kura, AIG Maritime; AIG Zaki M. Ahmed, AIG Zone 6, Calabar; AIG Zama Bala Senchi, AIG Community Policing; AIG Bello A. Sadiq, AIG Zone 1, Kano; AIG Austin Agbonlahor Iwero; AIG DOPS FHQ, and AIG Lawal Ado, AIG Works.

However, some of the current Deputy Inspectors General of Police could be eligible for the appointment as was the case with former IGP Solomon Arase, who served as DIG before his appointment as the 18th indigenous Inspector General of Police.

Adamu who is the 20th indigenous police boss also stands a chance of having his tenure extended considering his professionalism in handling policing issues and current initiatives like community policing, which has been welcomed across the country.