BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

The Northern Nigerian Security and Public Safety Concern (NSPSC) has expressed displeasure at the emerging trend of lobbying the presidency for appointment to the post of the Inspector General of Police.

NSPSC in a statement by its North Central Coordinator, Benedict Ene said it is saddened by developments that suggest interest groups and sectional champions are lobbying for candidates for succession to the IG position.

“It is saddening to learn that vested interests from Katsina have been pressuring the President to appoint Dan Malam, a Katsina man, while the North East bloc is intensifying lobby for Alkali with another group of former IGs angling for Hafiz from the North West.

“We find it disheartening that sensitive as the office of the Nigerian Police Chief is, it should be reduced to trivial politicking to the detriment of existing statutory regulations and the general public safety which the police essentially stands for,” the Group said.

While welcoming the reported stand of the presidency that it wouldn’t allow pecuniary considerations to inform its decision on the IGP succession matter, NSPSC said it is however not impressed by President Buhari personal disposition and level of indecision by entertaining those self-centered lobbyists.

“There are clear guidelines for the appointment of the IGP which Mr President is expected to strictly adhere to in his decision because we are in a democratic society that should be guided by rules.

“Specifically, the operational Police Act 2020 has specified guidelines to this effect which includes limits on retirement age, education and experience.

“It becomes disturbing to note that most of the candidates put forward by the lobbyists are technically barred by the age and remaining years of service clause contained in the Police Act,” the Group lamented.

The Group also expressed concern over suggestions of the likelihood of extending the outgoing IGP’S tenure by six months, saying it would amount to total disregard for standing provisions of the law and inimical to the sustenance of healthy democracy.