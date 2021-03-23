BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Former Nigeria International Footballer Barnabas Imienger and the team manager of Lobi Stars Football club of Makurdi Mr Barnabas Imienger is dead.

Imienger, it was learnt has been suffering from an undisclosed sickness and had been admitted first at the Jos University Teaching Hospital and later transferred to the National Hospital, Abuja where he gave the ghost.

A statement from the Media officer of the club Austin Tyowua said, “with heavy hearts but total submission to the will of God, the Board and Management of Lobi Stars Football Club regret to announce the passing on to glory of Mr Barnabas Imienger who died in the early hours of 22nd March, 2021 in Abuja after a protracted illness.

“The former International Footballer untill his death was the Team Manager of Lobi Stars FC Makurdi the club he served as player and coach in the course of his football career.

“Barnabas Imienger started his Football profession in Makurdi with Health Management Board FC, and moved to BBL Hawks later to be known as Lobi Bank FC and now Lobi Stars. He went on to play for BCC Lions FC Gboko, El-kanemi Warriors FC Maiduguri and was also a member of the Senior National Football Team, The super Eagles of Nigeria. He also played professional football in Saudi Arabia.

The late Imienger is survived by two children, several siblings and mother. Burial arrangement will be communicated as soon as the club and his family collectively come out with a position.

“We pray to God to grant members of the Club, his immediate family and the Benue State Government the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant him soul eternal rest”