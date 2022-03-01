The Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN), has suspended it planned strike action to shutdown the Lagos, Onne Ports after the union and the International Oil Companies (IOCs), commenced implementation of engaging stevedores and dockworkers on their oil platforms.

In a press statement by the President-general, MWUN, Com. Adewale Adeyanju and the union’s general secretary, Com. Felixstowe Akingboye, in a statement yesterday, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP, he said it was unanimously agreed that two weeks effective from 28th February, 2022 be given to the IOCs to complete all processes to comply with the law.

They will also commence implementation of engaging the stevedores and dockworkers on their oil platforms and report back to the authority and the union for review within the stipulated two weeks.

The statement reads, “Following the 14 days notice given to the Federal Government of Nigeria on non-compliance with the extant stevedoring regulation (Marine Notice 106, 2014) by the International Oil Companies (IOCs), the managements of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) held separate meeting with the union on Friday 25th February, 2022 to deliberate the way forward.

“Both Managements appealed to the Union to be given time to prevail on the IOCs to comply with the extant stevedoring law and a time lag of 30days effective 25th February, 2022 was granted.

“However, at another meeting held with management of NPA, representatives of the IOCs, NNPC, NAPIM and NASO on 28th February 2022, it was unanimously agreed that two weeks effective from today 28th February, 2022 be given to the IOCs to complete all processes to comply with the law and commence implementation of engaging the stevedores and dockworkers on their oil platforms and report back to the authority and the union for review.

“Consequent upon the above, and the plea of well-meaning Nigerians, the union as a patriotic and responsible organization hereby temporarily suspends its planned industria action billed to commence 12am 1st March 2022,” Adeyanju stated.

