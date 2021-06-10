Chairman/Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), Rick Kennedy, said the company has in the last 10 years spent an estimated annual average of $1 billion on Nigerian suppliers and service providers in line with its commitment to Nigerian Content Development.

Highlighting the opportunities and new approaches to the future of hydrocarbons at the ongoing 2021 NIPS in Abuja, Kennedy stressed the need for robust policies and regulations to address and remedy existing challenges in the oil and gas industry; digital technology/innovations; cost efficiency initiatives; sustained social investments as well as continued support for Nigerian Content Development.

Kennedy, who was represented by Monday Ovuede, director, NNPC/CNL Joint Venture, identified opportunities in lowering carbon emissions and harnessing Nigeria’s gas resources as key enablers in complementing the new approaches to future of hydrocarbons in the Nigerian oil and gas industry in the post COVID-19 era.

According to him, the global community has continued to scale up the collaboration towards lower carbon emissions, adding that Chevron supports global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and is actively investing in operations to improve environmental performance while also working with industry to develop new innovative technology and best practices to achieve these objectives.

He emphasised that CNL’s gas strategy is to end routine gas flaring and build a profitable gas business through a portfolio of projects, and stated that in Nigeria, CNL, with its joint venture (JV) partners, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has progressively reduced routine gas flaring by over 95% in the past 10 years and remained ahead in terms of maximizing supply of on-spec gas into the Nigerian domestic market.

He also highlighted the NNPC/CNL’s Gas Sales and Aggregation Agreements with Egbin Power Plc, Dangote Fertilizer Limited, and Olorunsogo Generation Company Limited, while mentioning the positive impact of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) through which Nigeria supplies gas to countries in the West African sub-region – specifically, Ghana, Togo, and Benin – thus, helping to boost economic development in West Africa.

Kennedy also noted that Chevron has joined other energy companies supporting the Methane Guiding Principles to reduce methane emissions from natural gas exploration and production operations through digital innovation and deployment of best practices, which include designing, constructing, and operating its facilities in a manner to reduce emissions from its operations.

Other participants at the roundtable included the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, chairman, Shell companies in Nigeria/managing director SPDC, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, managing director/chief executive Total Nigeria E&P, Mr. Michael Sangster, managing director, ENI Nigeria, Mr. Daniele Roberto, managing director/chief executive officer, Nigeria LNG Limited, Mr. Tony Attah and chief executive, OVH Energy Marketing Ltd, Mr. Huub Stokman. The keynote address was delivered by the minister of state for petroleum resources, chief Timpre Silva.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister of state for petroleum resources and other dignitaries had earlier visited Chevron’s exhibition booth where they commended the company’s efforts in helping to grow the Nigerian oil and gas industry, and driving initiative to lower carbon emissions, reduce cost and enhance efficiency.