BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Domestic investors showed confidence in the nation’s economy in the month of January 2021, gaining control of activities at the Nigerian stock market above their foreign counterparts who were pessimistic about the state of the economy.

In the newly released NSE’s Domestic & Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) report for January 2021, the total value of transactions executed by domestic investors, who recorded a total transaction of N184.94billion, outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors.

The FPI report included transactions from nearly all custodians and capital market operators and it is widely regarded as a credible measure of FPI trend.

The report uses two key indicators-inflow and outflow to gauge foreign investors’ mood and participation in the stock market as a barometer for the economy.

Foreign investors accounted for N47.52billion or 20.44 per cent of total transactions, while domestic investors accounted for N184.94billion or 79.56 per cent.

Out of the total transactions worth N232.46billion in January 2021, the market recorded a total foreign inflow of N16.73 billion, while total foreign outflow was put at N30.79 billion.

As of January 31, 2021, total transactions at the nation’s bourse decreased by 13.66 per cent from N269.24 billion in December 20203 to N232.46 billion in January 20214.

The performance of the current month when compared to the performance in January 2020 revealed that total transactions decreased marginally by 1.27 per cent.

Institutional investors outperformed retail investors by 28 per cent. A comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (December 2020) revealed that retail transactions increased by 10.16 per cent from N61.22 billion in December 2020 to N67.44 billion in January 2021.

The institutional composition of the domestic market also decreased by 14.91 per cent from N138.09billion in December 2020 to N117.50 billion in January 2021.

The performance of the market over a 14-year period, domestic transactions decreased by 59.54 per cent from N3.556 trillion in 2007 to N1.439 trillion in 2020 whilst foreign transactions increased by 18.45 per cent from N616 billion to N729 billion over the same period.

Total domestic transactions accounted for about 74 per cent of the total transactions carried out in 2020, whilst foreign transactions accounted for about 26 per cent of the total transactions in the same period.

The transaction data for 2021 shows that total foreign transactions was circa N47.52 billion, whilst total domestic transactions was circa N184.94 billion.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian stock market started off the year 2021 on a very good note having witnessed sustained bullish activity in January; as investor confidence was sustained amid expectation of improved corporate releases and actions for the FY 2020 earnings season.

Specifically, the NSE All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 5.3 per cent month-on-month to 42,412.66 points, while market capitalisation rose by N1.130 trillion to N22.187trillion.

Capital market analysts attributed the development to search for a viable investment option by local investors.

They explained that local investors are increasingly pitching their tent in equities market due to the attractive dividend yield in the market coupled with a low yield environment in the fixed income market in the month of January.

They observed that the development is good for the local bourse, saying that it would restore credibility and stability to the market, which was hitherto marred by volatility occasioned by the activities of foreign investors.

A stockbroker with Calyxt Securities Limited, Tunde Oyediran, said, “It is a good thing that domestic interest is building in the market; it is really positive. This is what we have been clamouring for, where the local investors will be the drivers of the market. With a level of activities demonstrated by the domestic participation will bring some sort of credibility and relative stability in the market.”

He, however, said the overall macroeconomic framework and environment was responsible for the excitement that comes from increased domestic participation.

Analysts at United Capital Plc said, “FPI flows across each instrument slumped to record lows as flows into Money market (down 69.1 per cent year-on-year), Equities (down 60.1 per cent Y-o-Y) and Bonds (down 77.4 per cent Y-o-Y) all tanked.

“The synchronized decline was largely linked to the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to limit its intervention in the I&E window in order to forestall the onslaught on foreign exchange reserves in the face of weakened FX inflows.

“However, this move reduced the attractiveness of the Nigerian market to FPIs. In addition, despite the CBN maintaining its stance to segment the money market to allow FPIs have access to juicer yields in the OMO window, lower yields in the OMO market amidst galloping inflation ensured FPIs were disinterested in Nigerian bills. Furthermore, the rally in the equities market was inadequate to lure foreign investors to return to the market.”

In 2021, United Capital expected the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will exhaust all tools in its arsenal to attract FPI flows before conceding to an exchange rate devaluation, saying, “we believe a gradual rise in rates would attract more FPI flows particularly considering major developed economies continue to maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance in keeping with the global recovery narrative.”