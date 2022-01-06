Local investors have domi- nated trading at the Nigeri- an Exchange (NGX), investing N1.342 trillion from January to November of 2021.

This was contained in a re- port by the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on domestic and foreign portfolio participation in equi- ties trading between January and November, 2021.

The report showed that total equities market transactions moderated year-to-date (YTD) in November 2021 compared to the value of transactions ex- ecuted YTD in November 2020.

The domestic investors accounted for about N1.342 tril- lion of the total transactions carried out in the first 11 months of 2021, while foreign investors were responsible for about N399.18 billion.

Further breakdown showed that domestic institutional investors generated the highest transaction value, followed by retail investors; while foreign portfolio investors’ contribu- tion remained the least with a 9.69 per cent net increase in outflows.

Hence, the ratio of total domestic transactions to total foreign transactions tilted higher to 77:23 year-on-year (y-o-y) in November 2021, from 65:35 in November 2020, total domestic transactions increased by 8.24 per cent while total foreign portfolio transac- tions plummeted by 39.45 per cent, as foreign investors outflows improved.

As depicted by the numbers, total transactions on the NGX mellowed to N1.74 trillion YTD in November 2021 from N1.89 trillion YTD in November 2020; of which total domestic transactions rose y-o- y to N1.34 trillion from N1.24 trillion.

