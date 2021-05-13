BY SAM EGWU, Lokoja

In a bid to rid the entire Igala land of criminals, the local Joint Taskforce (JTF) in the area has debuted with “operation chase all the criminals out of the land”.

The decision to smoke out kidnappers from their hideouts to face the consequences of their nefarious activities by the local JTF had gained the support of well-to-do individuals in the area.

Notorious kidnappers operating in Idah local government area of Kogi State yesterday met their waterloo when the Joint Taskforce of Neighbourhood watch, vigilante, hunters and other security agents repelled the kidnappers leading to the death of the gang members and release of three victims.

The kidnappers, Monday Mimiko, aka ‘Aneni the law’ and Abu Billi, aka ‘Don German’, died during the crossfire with the security personnel while two others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The criminal gang had been terrorising the Ojuwo-Ocha, Efogede axis of Ofu local government area along Idah highway for years engaging in kidnapping and armed robbery.

Confirming the report, Ofu local government chairman, Hon Yakubu Abdullahi said he was aware of the operation of the local vigilance group, noting that they were acting on the instruction of the governor of Kogi State to fish out criminal elements wherever they are in the society.

Abdullahi urged members of the public to give useful information about

criminals to the security agencies, noting that all hands must be on

deck to ensure a crime-free society.