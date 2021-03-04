By OUR CORRESPONDENT

“ I hope it has not affected them negatively in anyway? Did you notice anything strange about their behaviour or something?, I asked.”

“ Nooooo……far from that Hajiya. We just need to pay more attention to them and also do extra lessons for them to catch up”.

“ Fine. Is that coming at any extra cost?”

“ Not at all hajiya”….there won’t be any need for that at all.It is our duty ma “.

“ Thank you very much and do have a nice day”.

On my way back home, I kept thinking of the conversation between the proprietress and I.

Did I do anything wrong?

Well, I don’t think so.

While one cannot deny the fact that cartoons have positive effects on kids behaviour such as, early learning, cognitive and language development, they can also have negative effects on them. Unruly behaviour, use of foul language, unsocial behaviours are some vices associated with cartoons.

I remember cautioning Muhammed recently when he used a foul language on Ummi, my house help.He definitely heard that from what he watched no doubt.

But then I have made it a point of duty to watch cartoon with the kids whenever time permits. Not just that, there is a limit to the number of hours to watch cartoon and also I select appropriate or educational cartoons for both Muhammed and Farida.

Later that day, I shared my thoughts with Abubakar over what transpired between myself and the kids’ school proprietress. We both came up with the following.

No watching of cartoon without my consent or that of bubakar’s and it must be after all assignments are done and siesta observed. I insisted on siesta because Muhammed hardly sleeps after school. That is it!