ADVERTISEMENT

We’re approaching the first lockdown anniversary here in the UK, which also coincides with my birthday. This time of year usually brings about a lot of reflection as I look back at the previous year, assess my accomplishments and the things I’ve learnt along the way. My upcoming birthday is a little different from usual as I’ll be spending it in lockdown (again) but being confined to my home for the best part of the year has provided a great time to reflect on how I choose to live my life going forward. With the rollout of the vaccine and a date in sight for lifting lockdown restrictions over here, I’m somewhat hopeful of what the future holds despite being slightly anxious at the same time. Life in lockdown has naturally come with its challenges, but the journey has definitely come with its fair share of teachable moments.

Pre-pandemic, I led a fast-paced life of working, commuting and socialising. But lockdowns and restrictions have forced me to slow down. I’ve come to appreciate a calmer pace of life and not constantly rushing. My mindset has changed too; I’m living more in the moment instead of constantly thinking about and trying to skip to the next step. Endless amounts of time at home have taught me the importance of enjoying and savouring all of life’s little moments and making the most of each one.

Many of those little moments this past year have been with my family. Since leaving home for university eight years ago, I’ve never spent as much time in my family home as I have in the past year. My unplanned move back home has made me so grateful for my family and our close relationship. Although living with family once again was a transition and took some time to get used to, especially since there was no end date for the pandemic, the time spent together is something I’m incredibly grateful for.

Although I liked the initial days of lockdown life, being able to get away from the hustle and bustle of the world and working from home, I’m very much a people person. I loved having some time to myself, but nothing beats having that human interaction with people. Dinners and evenings spent chilling at a friend’s house were swapped with scheduled FaceTime calls and countless voice notes on WhatsApp. Social media has been a powerful tool for me to stay connected with friends around the world, and surprisingly I’ve even been able to make new friends thanks to the likes of Twitter and Instagram. Whilst purely virtual communication is not ideal, I’m still grateful for all of this, even if the WiFi connection isn’t always stable. I had to get used to this new way of life quickly, but the important lesson here is learning to adapt to any given situation.

One thing that has been discussed a lot throughout the pandemic has been the adjustments that many workplaces have made to accommodate working from home. I’ve loved being able to roll out of bed 10 minutes before work or a class, not having to worry about rushing to make a train or skipping breakfast because I’m running late. The pandemic has shown us that working from home is achievable and has forced us to re-evaluate how we balance our work and personal lives. Living and working in the same space has made me learn how to take the time I need for myself to ensure my work life doesn’t take over my personal life. Separating these two parts of me is still difficult without having the space to do so, but the important thing is taking note and making small but necessary changes.

Gratitude is a running theme through all my lockdown lessons and I just hope that if in a year from now, life is somewhat back to normal, I’m still able to remember the things I learned during the pandemic. I don’t have to rush through life and living in the moment is so much better than trying to finish some race with no end in sight. Spending quality time with my family is important and is my happy place. Taking time to talk and check in with friends is beneficial for all of us. And although working from home may be ideal at the moment, it may not always be the best thing for maintaining a healthy work-life balance for me. But in true human fashion, I may just fall back into old habits once the world opens back up. Yet here’s hoping that some of the lessons I’ve learnt in the past year have a continuous influence on my life.