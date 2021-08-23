Nigeria’s digital literacy is about to take a new turn, as Logiscool, launches its first programming and coding school for kids and teens between the ages of 6-18 years.

Logiscool is an Abuja based international programming school that organises creative courses, camps and workshops for kids, teens which was first started in Budaörs, Hungary in January 2014.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, school manager, Jasmina Marcikic, and master Franchise Parter said the school’s main aim is to create a network of fun-based coding schools that would enhance the development of digital literacy amongst young Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that there was a huge demand for the IT specialists in Nigeria but said that she was confident that Nigeria’s digital literacy would take a new turn with the establishment of the school in the country.

“We want to create digitally literate young people with the knowledge they gain here, not just in programing skills, but through the problem-solving fun-based activities, they would become much more

prepared to fit into the highly demanding tech market space; because I know they do not get this type of training in the regular schools and universities, from my experience it is not just Nigeria, this age group is usually not targeted,” she said.

Marcikic also stated that the establishment of the school in Nigeria provides investment opportunities for small businesses, which also offers chances of making high returns.

“There is a master franchise and there is also an opportunity for us, as you can see, the school here to sell the franchise to other single units. So we are also searching for partners because this one is for small-sized businesses.

“After all, we do not have too many staff, it is not a big investment, so it also an investment opportunity for small businesses, the returns of the investment is very fast and then we give them know-how from the marketing training. They get the proper training in our franchise,” she explained.

Marcikic added that the school uses a carefully designed curriculum to teach children how to become active creators of technology, not just passive users.

“Children do not just use their phones to play games, here they actually learn to create something and be creators,” she said.

According to her, “We are not just creating programmers, we are creating digital literate kids and through unique kind of learning methodology. The focus of the learning is practical-based centered around solving tasks. Our coding course which caters for children between ages six to 18 is designed to support their development for years to come”.

She added that the small class sizes and young trainers guarantee not only a good atmosphere but also immediate success and long-term results.