The determination of Kogi state government at giving the Lokoja confluence stadium a facelift, especially the playing pitch, received a huge boost yesterday with the inspection of the pitch by the contracting firm, Monimichelle Nigeria Limited headed by Mr Ebi Egbe, a renown FIFA licensed agent in Nigeria and a Stadium Construction expert.

Recall that Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has promised to give the confluence stadium prompt attention before the Novelty Match played between the Kogi state executive council and the super eagles crop of 1994 and 1996 few months ago.

In matching words withaction, the state helmsman directed relevant sports authorities in the state to swing into action and ensure that facilities at the stadium are put in proper shape.

This led to the invitation of Monimichelle, renowned in stadium facility construction to inspect and take stock of the playing pitch, track and other affected areas of the Stadium.

This was done aptly without delay in the presence of sports stakeholders in the state.The contractor while interacting with sports personalities present during the inspection said he will deliver a quality job that will stand the test of time and will be ready for use in record time.

The Lawn tennis and Badminton courts at Lokoja Club 1901 were also visited and inspected by Mr Ebi Egbe as part of facilities to receive government’s attention.

Dignitaries present at the facilities inspection include the Hon Commissioner for youth and sports, Alhaji Idris Musa, Chairman Kogi state sports council board and Chairman Kogi United/Confluence Queens fc Hon Abdulmalik Isah Dolly, Chairman Kogi State Football Association, Permanent Secretary Ministry of youth and sports, Mr Sylvanus Akpama and Acting Secretary Kogi state football Association.

Monimichelle, a well known and respected Sports Facility Construction form with vast experience in Stadium Construction and renovation has constructed and carried out repair works on some notable stadia in Nigeria and on the African Continent like the Enyimba International Stadium Aba, Samson Siasia Stadium Yenagoa, Aper Aku Stadium Markudi, Karkanda Stadium Katsina State and the TP Mazembe Stadium in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Monimichelle Sport Facility Construction Ltd is a one stop sports facility developer with reknown FIFA licensed football agent Mr Ebi Egbe as its president.To ensure standard and professionalism in its activities, the firm has a network of highly trained installers readily available to deliver quality and standard in record time.