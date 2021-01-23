ADVERTISEMENT

Lolar Divaz Beauty Empire, a multi purpose beauty company that deals on organic creams, facial treatment ,sunburn treatment ,strechmark treatment other Services is set for Grand opening on Sunday 24th Jan 2021 in Lagos .located at magodo phase 1, Lagos State .

According the CEO of the Beauty Empire Mrs Lolade Azeez ,the event will feature customers from everywhere in the country and there will be 15 % discount on all cosmetics products/ Makeup Products and a whole of paparazzi and glamour awaits all guest .speaking to newsmen on friday she said all is set for the grand opening of her Beauty Empire which she hopes to launch in other cities in Nigeria soon .

The event will be attended by celebrities ,Actresses ,Top Media Executives etc.

Watch out for the event on Sunday 24th Jan from 12noon prompt.