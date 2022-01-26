London’s Metropolitan Police Service has opened an investigation into possible COVID-19 lockdown breaches at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Street residence after receiving evidence from an internal government probe into a series of gatherings.

After initially refusing to probe the alleged violations, the UK’s top police officer Cressida Dick told the London Assembly, the capital’s local government council, on yesterday that her office would launch an inquiry into “a number of events” at Downing Street and Whitehall.

Johnson promised to cooperate with police in any formal probe.

“I welcome the Met’s decision to conduct its own investigation because I believe this will give the public the clarity it needs and help draw a line under the matter,” he told parliament yesterday.

The prime minister is facing calls to resign amid revelations that he and his staff attended a series of parties during the spring and winter of 2020 when most social gatherings were banned throughout England, forcing average citizens to miss weddings, funerals and birthdays as friends and relatives died alone in hospitals.

The gatherings are already being investigated by a senior civil servant, Sue Gray, whose report, expected this week, will be crucial in determining whether Johnson can remain in power.

The Cabinet Office said Gray’s investigation would continue. But it was not immediately clear whether Gray would have to delay the announcement of her findings because of the police investigation.

Johnson has apologised for attending a party in the garden of his Downing Street offices in May 2020, but said he had considered it a work gathering that fell within the social distancing rules in place at the time.

In the latest revelation, ITV News reported late on Monday that Johnson attended a birthday party in his Downing Street office and later hosted friends at his official residence upstairs in June 2020.

His office denied that the gathering violated lockdown regulations, saying that the prime minister hosted a small number of family members outdoors, which was in line with rules at the time.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the police investigation, saying “no one is above the law”.

“The public rightly expect the police to uphold the law without fear or favour, no matter who that involves, and I have been clear that members of the public must be able to expect the highest standards from everyone, including the Prime Minister and those around him,” Khan said in a statement.