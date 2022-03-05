President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday returned to Abuja after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The president, who initially planned to proceed to London for medical check-up, returned to Abuja yesterday at about 1.p.m.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, told newsmen Buhari had to return to Abuja after an early completion of his task in Nairobi.

On whether the president had shelved his trip to London, Shehu said, “No, he hasn’t shelved his trip to London. The plan is still there. He finished his business in Kenya and made an early return. The trip to London is Sunday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While in Kenya, the president participated in the special session to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the United Nations body.

The president also met with Mr Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Nairobi.

During the meeting, Buhari directed collaboration between the Ministries of Environment, Water Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development and Power to combat desertification.

ADVERTISEMENT