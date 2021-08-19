Multinational network company, Longrich, has extended support to over 50 orphanages and disable homes all over Nigeria.

The support begins with Bola-Mofo Zion Shelter, Tunji Adebayo Motherless Homes, and other orphanage homes in Lagos.

The organisation donated Longrich household products as well cash to the orphanages visited in an effort to improve living for the children.

The Longrich team was led by its Managing Director/CEO International, Mr Alex Jia, the Black 5 Star Director, Dr.Titilope Olubisi Ejimagwa, and some other senior management members.

Speaking at the event, Jia described the gesture as part of the company’s corporate social responsibilities of giving back to the society and a way of identifying with orphanage children.

He said, “Love always come from home, it’s only when you feel this country as home, that is when you present your love. Longrich has been in Nigeria for 9 years and we have over two million members in the country, we are very resourceful and I believe we are powerful enough with our two million members to present love to the needy and assist the vulnerable.”

On her part, the Black 5 Star Director, Dr. Ejimagwa, said, “The same love that brought Longrich into Nigeria and Africa as a whole has motivated us to give and touch lives. Our products are meant for everyone, so we decided to move from door to door, to give our healthy products to the vulnerable so they can be as happy as we are.”

Ejimagwa added, “Longrich culture is about giving and impacting lives positively. Apart from giving our healthy products, we also provide the needs of the orphanage homes we visited, some are in need of furniture, which we provided cash for, while some also need cooking utensils, which we provided with our Longrich cooking accessories.”

The Longrich team were received by the wife of the executive chairman of Ifako Ijaye local government area, Mrs Adejumoke Hamzat, who thanked the company for the gestures.

She said, “We appreciate Longrich for choosing our community as one of the beneficiary Communities in Lagos, we are ready to work hand in hand with them to make our society a better place.”

For her part, matron of Tunji Adebayo Motherless Homes, Olamide Hammed, extended appreciation to the company and its entire officials for the wonderful love of putting smiles on the children’s faces, showing to the children that they are not alone.

Also, the Matron of Bola-Mofo Zion Shelter, Onovughe Gladys Chinwe, said, “On behalf of the founder, staff and entire children of this home, we say a big thank you to the company, for remembering the home with our needs, this will go a long way.”

The matrons appealed to other corporate organisations, individuals and government to emulate Longrich, saying it’s the only way the children can have access to better future and as well reduce crime and criminality in the society.

Longrich has over 2000 products from eight different categories such as: Cosmetics, Health care products, Household equipment, Furniture, Real Estate and Logistics.

Longrich international factory in Lagos plans to commence operation next month, the outfit is set to supply the production line and service the local markets, while this will reduce the production cost and product price, and as well as provide employment for about a thousand local staff.