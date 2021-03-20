ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

Director and Founder of Women Initiative for Sustainable Environment (WISE) Olanike Olugboji has called on women to look inwards, discover their strength and choose to challenge themselves and society to achieve their dreams and desires in life.

She gave the admonition at a program organized by her organization as part of activities marking celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).

According to her, the theme of the celebration #Choose To Challenge is apt because women ought to know that to challenge is different from competing, stressing that women are encouraged to challenge Injustice, hunger, poverty, intimidation, domestic violence among other situations relegating women to the background.

“It simply allows you to challenge yourself and looking inwards and discovering your strength that will make you achieve your dreams in life.”

She mentioned that women like Dr. Ngozi Okonji-Iweala who against all odds has done well for herself in a world dominated by the male folks.

“As Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) she has told the Nigerian women that there is no limits to what they can achieve if they challenge themselves. Women should be inspired by the achievements of others than taking it as a war.”

Speaking at the occasion, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Women commtttee Chairperson Mrs. Martha Banki said that for women to Earn Power Through Gender Equity they (women) ought to discover themselves to burst their limitations.

She reiterated that Women are full of strength, they only need to look inside and discover their worth and power in order to arrive at their dreams and desires.”

On her part legal practitioner Barrister Ruth Olajide said violence, rape and abuse of the female gender should stop because they are not lesser beings and as such deserve to be treated well.

“We deserve equal treatment in all spheres of life. We should be allowed to get education and aspire for any position we seek necessary,” Olajide stressed.