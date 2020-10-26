By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Adamawa state government has said that the unabated looting and destruction of public structure by hoodlums in the state has 2023 political motives.

Mr Sololom Kumagar, Director General Media and Publicity to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP on Monday said, the peace the state is enjoying is been envied by other people.

He lamented that the state indigenes at the federal level did not condemned the recent situation in the state.

Kumagar said, the state has been Nigeria’s political laboratory, but to experiment and allow the state to degenerate into chaos, would affect other part of the country in a very big and consequential way.

He said, “The situation in Adamawa is bad that hoodlums have taken over inspite of the curfew that have been imposed by government.

“The curfew is dusk to dusk, which means 24 hours and there is no movement even if one is authorised. But we have a situation where hooligans have taken over. They have gone to the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) headquarters in the state, broken it and removed weapons from the armory, proceeded to the FRSC offices and completely vandalized it.

“They were also at the UNICEF office at kofare and NECAS and vandalised everything as one can see them moving tractors with ropes and pushing it. More than about 50 tractors have been removed from NECAS office.

“This is not about palliative, I will tell you evil is reigning in Nigeria.

“The unfortunate thing about it, is that, government had 3-4 security meeting even as at this time, nobody is mobilized, what is happening?

“We have had situation in other states where curfew has been imposed, we have not heard issues going beyond palliatives. In Adamawa, business premises have been broken, where are our people who are at the federal level, let them condemned what is happening now?

“In the last two months the issues of kidnapping, insurgency, farmer/herders conflicts, had come down. Somebody somewhere is sent to destabilize the state.”

He said the issues of ensuring compliance with the curfew imposed on the state is with the security agencies.

“But what we are hearing and the fillers we have been receiving, we can tell you authoritatively, there is order from above that the security men should fold their hands and just watch.

“There is no combined team to ensure compliance of the curfew as security were not seen at strategic places in the state.”

He added that there was no arrest made so far as the power of arrest is not with government, but with the security agencies.

“After all if you move around, you would see KEKE-NAPEP moving around and people moving freely.

“As am talking to you, Ribadu a civil reception square has been vandalized and the hooligans, have proceed to the International Hotel, which is still under construction.” Kumagar added.