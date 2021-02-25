ADVERTISEMENT

By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka,

Four female hawkers have been crushed to death in Onitsha, Anambra state commercial hub.

Eyewitness told LEADERSHIP that it was a lorry that was trying to escape from some red-eyed illegal revenue collectors that sent the victims to their untimely grave at the everbusy Upper-Iweka axis, along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in the early hours of Wednesday.

It was learnt that when the fiercely looking illegal revenue collectors made to stop and arrest the lorry driver, the truck driver rolled back and crushed the four females apparently inadvertently.

The Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mrs Florence Edor confirmed the incident saying that the state sector commander, Mr. Andrew Kumapayi warned hawkers to be weary of accidents associated with hawking on the road sides.

According to her “At 0730hrs this morning 24th February 2021 at Upper Iweka flyover, four female pedestrians were crushed to death by a blue M/ Benz truck with registration number XF 259 UNZ driven by an un identified driver.

“Eyewitnesses report reaching us indicates that the truck driver had a disagreement with the revenue collectors at Upper Iweka flyover and the truck rolled back and crushed the four female hawkers along the road.

She stated that the driver of the lorry and his motor boy, however escaped unhurt.

She stated that an FRSC rescue team made up of personnel of the Nigeria Army and Nigeria Police shortly after the incident occurred took the victims to a nearby Toronto hospital and deposited their remains at the hospital morgue after doctors confirmation.

“The driver of the vehicle has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

“The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State Andrew Kumapayi sends his condolences to Victims families and admonishes pedestrians to be mindful of the dangers associated with the road and also avoid hawking close to the highways”, she stated further.