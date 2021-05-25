President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented the loss of officers at a time the country is battling security problems.

He stated this yesterday when he received a delegation from the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) who came to the presidential villa to condole with him on the military air crash that killed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military officers.

The delegation includes the chairman of the NGF and governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi; chairman, national caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, and Governor Sani Bello of Niger State.

The president regretted that last Friday’s fatal air crash has increased the country’s problems.

He said only God knew why it would happen, even as he expressed his resolve to continue to work hard, hoping that God would provide the enablement to deal with challenges.

He said, “This is a situation that only God knows when it will happen and it happened at a time when the security situation in the country is a fundamental issue.

“And to lose choice officers has increased our problem but we know what we are in for and we will continue to work hard.

and pray hard so that God will give us the power to appreciate and apply ourselves to the problem.

“The people who elected us, they know the promises we made within the time…the circumstances which we find ourselves…we will keep on trying and continue to do our best.”

On his part, NGF chairman, Fayemi commiserated with the Buhari administration over the death of the officers, affirming that the incident was deeply felt by the president.

The NGF boss recalled that when governors requested for the change of service chiefs, the president heeded, noting that the impact of the action was already being felt.

While affirming that the death of the officers was a big blow, Fayemi said the war against insecurity must be won.

He told the president: “We’ve read your statement and this delegation of governors consider it a duty and as part of our obligation as your representatives to commiserate with you over the loss of your gallant officers.

“We know it is an event that has touched you. When we mentioned the necessity for a change of service chiefs, you were determined to get the best set of people, you gave your assurance and the military was beginning to feel the impact.

“We know that this is a major blow and you re unrelenting in your quest/commitment to ensure a peace and security in our country.

“It’s unfortunate the losses we have suffered. We only pray God gives both the families and the country the fortitude to bear the loss, pray that God gives our country greater resolve to continue on the path that the late COAS towed.

“For us we must defeat banditry, insurgency and criminality. That’s the mandate you gave them. This should not lead to any retreat or surrender on our part.

“As you have promised, we know that our country will do everything to ensure that the administration will do all to take care of the families of the departed officers. It’s an indication of how protected the active officers would be.”