There are a lot of misconceptions about pregnant women in our society. If we add that to the fact that many ladies already create a negative impression of trying to get everything simply by gender, it just makes for a poor mindset for husbands.
One would expect first time husbands to have it the worst but strangely, they tend to give the best treatments. When you consider how poorly even they perform, it can only be imagined how much worse the rest of us get.
After the first, it’s like we just stop caring completely. No fears, no worries, everything would be fine.
Hormones? What hormones? That is just the lie that some sell us….at least, that’s how it looks. How can one person decide to be lazy and sluggish and be moody and take a piss? It must be the feminist agenda she’s always been trying to push, right?
Believe me, the above is not the random thoughts of one man. It is very common, and the reason is that many of us go in, not exactly understanding and grasping the depth and reality of it.
A man is responsible for himself and should not blame anybody but if a boy has been raised into a man without one female he trusts teaching him these expectations, it becomes a more difficult state of mind to embrace.
So, think about this. How many men do you know, whose mothers, sisters and guardians sat down to teach about pregnancies from the perspective of females? How exactly do we imagine this knowledge would be discovered then? What’s worse is how wives or would-be wives also never consider letting their men acquire this knowledge until they become pregnant……then, they expect it to be there automatically. No, this would not happen.
Dealing with a pregnant woman would vary from woman to woman and from pregnancy to pregnancy. There’d also be things to vary throughout the pregnancy.
- Expect her to be weaker, she’s carrying another life. This means that she wouldn’t be able to meet up her normal routine. This is where you step in as a husband so that the home functions.
-
Expect variations to happen to the feeding arrangements in the home that previously depended on her.
-
No, she’s not pretending. It really is not easy. Strapping an empty bag to the body to simulate the extra weight alone would get uncomfortable after a few hours, let alone adding weight to it, let alone having it for 24 hours a day, let alone have it for 9 months, only to be made to push it out.
-
Let her take a piss and take it easy. The delicacy of her situation makes this very much recommended.
-
The mood swings would come. Expect them and prepare how you’d deal with them upfront.
-
If the first trimester comes with morning sickness then this needs extra attention (over the extra already required of you). A lot of times she’d be emotionally frustrated. You have to be there as her strength and it begins with tolerating and managing her pregnancy induced excesses. If she throws up or makes a mess, it is for you to sort without trying to guilt trip her.
-
Sex would be off the table for a while. You need to be able to handle this without letting it lead to distractions. When it does come back online, it would be a new experience as this may be in the second and third trimesters where her tummy is already protruding. You’d need to learn positioning and pretty much everything all over again. Towards the end of the third trimester, it is possible for her to want it more than her normal self. Well, can’t really complain about this now, can you?
Unfortunately, the mindset in place for a lot of husbands is one of fear and maybe even disgust in extreme cases. Work on it and know that your wife needs you.
-
Join platforms for pregnant women and you’d learn a lot from their discussions. Remember that these women are not your wife but you’d get a good idea of how it can be. Learn from everyone but focus more on women in the same pregnancy week as your wife.
-
Pay attention to her medical details. This includes going to the hospital with her for tests, scans, antenatal, and routine checks. Not only does it give you involvement, it teaches you more about pregnancy in general and your wife. It also helps her emotional state to have you there as support.
-
Fights and misunderstandings happen in marriages but you want to avoid these as much as possible during pregnancies. Unfortunately, we still have cases of domestic violence and fights allowed to go out of hand. This is a case that could have been minimized with proper orientation.
-
Work with her and let her teach you about her body and what she feels. Nobody knows what she feels and her pain threshold more than her.
-
Take this time to learn more about being romantic. Pampering her helps everyone. So, buy her gifts, take a romantic walk, play with her hair, help her gently massage wherever she wants…..whatever works.
-
Have a hospital routine and know it. Timelines aren’t always as planned.
-
Say very nice things to her. This should be an everyday thing but pay extra attention to her at this point. Depression is always a possibility and you want to be there in a reassuring capacity for her. She would be self conscious of her body, fall in love with the new her and always show her the pretty side to things. You do not want to complain about weight gained, stretch marks, acne, swollen feet or anything else. You should make her feel good about herself because she really is bringing a life.
-
Your wife may be under pressure, be sure you learn enough basics about what needs to be done so that you can understand and support her medical decisions. There have been cases where procedures were opposed due to lack of understanding and enlightenment, thereby increasing pain, pressure and risking lives in the process.
-
Protect her from all forms of stress, including those coming from both your families and friends. If family is coming around to give help, listen to the position of your wife first because it is her home and she is the one who needs not be stressed.
-
Don’t taunt her about being weak, there is nothing wrong with a medical route meant to make things easier for you. Also, don’t stress her over the gender of the child. What you get is what you get. Be grateful for that and stop giving attitude because you were expecting a baby gender that didn’t come.
-
Labour is scary for many wives. Your work is to calm her down, ease her stress and make her feel more energetic even if you are scared, especially when you are scared.
-
It is important for you to let her feel good about herself and not compare her to ANY other woman from any generation. No two women are the same and no two pregnancies are the same.
-
Manage your own pressure and emotional strength. You need to be upright to be able to be that which you need to be.
-
If you already have children, you also need to cover for her with them.
-
If you are not going to be around, make adequate provisions for her to get all the physical and emotional support she needs and put her in a place where she is not scared to tell you the truth about being stressed by the arrangements you made (if so). You do not want a situation where a family member who asked to be there as support has become the one taking all the support and adding to what she has to do.