There are a lot of misconceptions about pregnant women in our society. If we add that to the fact that many ladies already create a negative impression of trying to get everything simply by gender, it just makes for a poor mindset for husbands.

One would expect first time husbands to have it the worst but strangely, they tend to give the best treatments. When you consider how poorly even they perform, it can only be imagined how much worse the rest of us get.

After the first, it’s like we just stop caring completely. No fears, no worries, everything would be fine.

Hormones? What hormones? That is just the lie that some sell us….at least, that’s how it looks. How can one person decide to be lazy and sluggish and be moody and take a piss? It must be the feminist agenda she’s always been trying to push, right?

Believe me, the above is not the random thoughts of one man. It is very common, and the reason is that many of us go in, not exactly understanding and grasping the depth and reality of it.

A man is responsible for himself and should not blame anybody but if a boy has been raised into a man without one female he trusts teaching him these expectations, it becomes a more difficult state of mind to embrace.

So, think about this. How many men do you know, whose mothers, sisters and guardians sat down to teach about pregnancies from the perspective of females? How exactly do we imagine this knowledge would be discovered then? What’s worse is how wives or would-be wives also never consider letting their men acquire this knowledge until they become pregnant……then, they expect it to be there automatically. No, this would not happen.

Dealing with a pregnant woman would vary from woman to woman and from pregnancy to pregnancy. There’d also be things to vary throughout the pregnancy.

Expect her to be weaker, she’s carrying another life. This means that she wouldn’t be able to meet up her normal routine. This is where you step in as a husband so that the home functions.

Expect variations to happen to the feeding arrangements in the home that previously depended on her.

No, she’s not pretending. It really is not easy. Strapping an empty bag to the body to simulate the extra weight alone would get uncomfortable after a few hours, let alone adding weight to it, let alone having it for 24 hours a day, let alone have it for 9 months, only to be made to push it out.

Let her take a piss and take it easy. The delicacy of her situation makes this very much recommended.

The mood swings would come. Expect them and prepare how you’d deal with them upfront.

If the first trimester comes with morning sickness then this needs extra attention (over the extra already required of you). A lot of times she’d be emotionally frustrated. You have to be there as her strength and it begins with tolerating and managing her pregnancy induced excesses. If she throws up or makes a mess, it is for you to sort without trying to guilt trip her.

Sex would be off the table for a while. You need to be able to handle this without letting it lead to distractions. When it does come back online, it would be a new experience as this may be in the second and third trimesters where her tummy is already protruding. You’d need to learn positioning and pretty much everything all over again. Towards the end of the third trimester, it is possible for her to want it more than her normal self. Well, can’t really complain about this now, can you?

Unfortunately, the mindset in place for a lot of husbands is one of fear and maybe even disgust in extreme cases. Work on it and know that your wife needs you.