One of the most difficult things is being in a relationship with one and developing attraction for another.

People think this only happens to ‘bad’ people or people who are secular but that’s as false as it gets. Anybody can be attracted to someone other than who they are with.

So, picture how it must be for someone with an expectation that love and marriage conquers it all, suddenly strongly attracted to someone else.

Unfortunately, this is also one of the most difficult things to discuss because you know people are unlikely to understand. You are with someone and you develop feelings for another, you are a bad person to them, end of story.

But deep down, you know you are not, yet you find yourself in this fix, unable to shake off the feeling.

What’s worse is how these people seem to always know how to hand you everything you crave, the ones who know to pay attention to you the most.

It is thought by many that all you need to do is disconnect and you’d be fine but how easy is this? You can even be prescribed prayers and fast but with time and in your heart, you’d realise that feelings don’t go away that easily.

Distance is the best solution but it is not an instant solution neither is it an easy one. It takes time and the exact amount of time depends on you and other factors around you.

How strong is the feeling you are looking to overcome?

How much is being done to make your primary relationship better?

Just like any addiction, you have got to replace the addiction with something/someone. Initially, it will be very difficult and you will miss the person so much it can depress you but each passing day will make it better.

Eventually, you’d get distant enough to completely sever the feelings. Here’s the issue though. It is difficult to estimate exactly how long is long enough and life has a way of bringing people together so will you be able to handle it when it all rushes back?

We think love is black and white, yet it is the grey areas we ignore that challenge us the most.

“Is it not me? It can never happen to me, I will just do this and that, and even if it happens I will just do this and that”, right? This is how many of us think until we allow complacency push us into it.