It’s become necessary to discuss this again as every time there’s a celebration, new cases come up.

There are maids in homes today and many are brought from villages. If we are going to be honest then we know many of them are maltreated and sometimes underpaid. Research shows this is often at the hands of the mistresses of the home but it also does happen at the hands of others. This is not good.

Now, there is a trend that has been in play for a long time, which is of maids who want to go back home during festive periods for different reasons. Sometimes, it is to look for a spouse, other times, to spend that period with their families. This is absolutely fine. However, because we tend to need them around the same period, it is not always easy for them to go.

The result of this is that many come up with rebellious attitudes, run away or come up with massive accusations, sometimes to the magnitude of sexual molestation by a male figure in the house (in many cases the husband).

Now, the reality is that sexual molestation does happen in many cases but it is also a reality that in many cases, the reason the accusations are made is not always clear and understood.

There have been many cases orchestrated by the parents and guardians of such maids including people who helped negotiate their services, where someone else has been found willing to offer more in payments so they’d do anything to breakaway from you and take up the better offer, sometimes within the same neighbourhood even.

ADVERTISEMENT

I have seen several cases where after much digging it was found that all the poor maid wanted to do was just go home. These are the homes that are relatively lucky, others aren’t always as lucky.

Where this or similar accusations have been made, please be thorough with your digging before you condemn the poor maid who may just be a victim of molestation at the hands of your husband (these things do happen). Also be thorough with your digging before you crash your home and condemn your husband who may just the victim of a plot to just go home for festivities, and nothing more, especially where the maid may have done it not because of how he treated her but how you treated her.

An accusation of rape or anything for that matter, which is not true, is a very serious case that can take a person’s life and mess it up. Please, let us do our findings before we call the poor maid a liar or condemn one’s innocent spouse.

It is even more important for us to go about securing the services and treatment of our domestic staff in a very fair manner. Avoid the underaged no matter how desperate you are as this can get you into trouble with the authorities. In any case, you want someone who has the physical and mental capacity to handle the tasks you want to do so you are better off which someone old enough to handle it.