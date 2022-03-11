The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has predicted low visibility in most part of the northern states.

NiMet further said in view of the above, flight operations may likely be disrupted and airline operators are advised to pick up their flight folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the Northern parts of the country.

In a statement by NiMet’s spokesperson,

Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, the agency said this is caused by dust from Chad republic, which is advancing towards Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Part of the statement stated that “Fresh dust has been raised over Faya-Lageau in Chad Republic. This dust is currently advancing towards Nigeria. Its arrival into the country is expected to deteriorate horizontal visibility over most states in the North.

“Thick dust haze with horizontal visibility values of less than or equal to 1000m is expected over Borno,Yobe, Jigawa, Gombe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Katsina, Zamfara, and Kano.

“This situation is expected within the next one to six hours and will last up to the next 24 hours.”

ADVERTISEMENT