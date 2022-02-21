Two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State loyal to Senator Magnus Ngei Abe have accused him of plotting to destabilise the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The two APC members, Tonte Amachree and Kelvin Okechukwu, accused Abe of holding meetings with the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Desmond Akawor, with the aim of ensuring that the party was left out of the 2023 ballot through the courts like they did in 2019.

The duo, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, said the meeting, which was held at the residence of former Rivers State attorney-general and commissioner for justice was attended by a former leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

They said during the meeting, the duo were advised on how to proceed with the suit against the APC and its former caretaker chairman, Isaac Ogbobula, and its reassignment to a new judge.

Amachree and Okechukwu, therefore, called on the national leadership of the APC to call Abe and his group in order to avoid a repeat of the misfortunes that befell the APC in 2019, repeat itself in 2023.

The statement reads in part: “Our grouse is; why would our people be conniving with the state government and the PDP to destroy our party in the guise of making things right?

“We silently walked out of that devilish meeting with the realisation that we’ve been fooled all along. We cannot fold our arms and allow Magnus Abe and his group to mislead us again. We cannot afford for our party not to be on the ballot again.

“We refuse to let 2019 repeat itself in 2023. And we are by this press statement, calling on the APC national to call senator Magnus Abe and his group to order, so that Rivers APC will move forward.”

LEADERSHIP’s effort to get a reaction from Senator Abe proved abortive as he did not respond to the small message service (SMS) and WhatsApp message sent to him.

His spokesman, Parry Saro Benson, said he did not have the permission of the APC chieftain to speak on the issue.