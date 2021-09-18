The Lagos State Esports Association (LSEA) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Institute for Education, Research and Scholarships (IFERS).

The collaboration originated from the need to bring exposure to the youth of Lagos state, equipping them with skills relevant in the esports and gaming ecosystem as well as in digital technology generally bringing to bear the fundamentals of STEAM.

The LSEA is a non-profit, full-fledged sports association established by the Lagos State Government under the auspices of the Lagos State Sports Commission with the goal of creating and sustaining a thriving esports and gaming ecosystem in Lagos State and Nigeria.

The Institute For Education, Research, and Scholarships (IFERS), established in 2004, is an award-winning California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity organisation dedicated to improving society by conducting scientific and social research.

The partnership is coming timely, ahead of the formal commencement of the IFERS University of Esports in January 2022 and which affords the youth of Lagos and Nigeria the opportunity to be educated in a world class environment and taught by prominent and renowned computer scientist, educator and futurist, Prof. Netwon Lee who is an author and administrator in the field of education and technology commercialization.

“I am very pleased by this agreement between LSEA and IFERS. It’s been only months since we inaugurated a new board and initiatives like this justify our belief and faith in Emmanuel and his team,” Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku said.

“This partnership opens up new opportunities to further deepen the ecosystem of e-sports in Lagos. We are all looking forward to all the exciting things that can happen with this partnership. E-sports is the nexus of sports, digital technology and creativity.”

Quoting IFERS founder and president, Dr. Newton Lee: “IFERS is pleased to collaborate with LSEA to bring esports education to students and teachers worldwide through the University of Esports.”

According to the chairman of the Lagos State Esports Association, Emmanuel Oyelakin, “We are very delighted to partner with IFERS as we look ahead to a very exciting future for the youth of Lagos State. We want to target 5000 young people from across Lagos State in the pilot phase after which we will expand further to engage thousands more.”

Other brands in the partnership include RediNation and Negus Coffee.