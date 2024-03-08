The Lagos Theatre Festival (LTF) has come a long since the days of establishment supported by the British Council as a week-long event, to a brief hiatus, and the present two-day event, the Lagos Theatre Festival Showcase.

In all, it has been a lesson in the resilience and the adaptability of the arts in the face of challenges, and the power of theatre to bridge gaps and foster understanding.

Founded in 2013, by the British Council, LTF arguably the largest performing arts festival aimed at promoting theatre in conventional spaces and fostering exchange, collaborations as well as strengthening relationships between Nigerian and British artists through the presentation of quality Nigerian and British Theatre.

Speaking of the importance of platforms as LTF, the Director General of the National Theatre, Lagos, Tola Akerele said the festival not only provides practitioners and emerging artistes a platform for creative express via programmes and productions, but further provides a “platform for the exchange of ideas, knowledge and innovation amongst theatre professionals, enthusiasts and emerging acts.

“The Lagos Theatre Festival continues to be a beacon of hope for the arts, fostering creativity and promoting cultural dialogue. We are thrilled with the overwhelming response from the general public and the artistic community,” said LTF Executive Director and founder, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, who announced this edition as her last in the office.

Besides the Soiree/Press Night event of February 29, performances featured at the March 2 event, curated by Lydia Idakula include Nevana Productions’ Anatomy of a Woman; Kininso Koncepts Productions Tuti, B/Rated Productions’ Before I Let Go and Ireland’s topmost storyteller Niall de Burca.

Thrilled by the exciting array of dramatic and musical productions showcased at the event, Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, Mr Peter Ryan, reaffirmed Culture Ireland (agency) commitment to further partnerships with the festival.

Meantime, plans are underway for a full-blown festival in 2025 committed to its original intent to creating theatre that responds to any given space.