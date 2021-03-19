ADVERTISEMENT

By Chinelo Chikelu, Ahuja

Lagos Theatre Festival LTF has kicked off it’s 8th and maiden virtual edition scheduled from March 18 to 21.

Tagged Reckless Art, it encouraged artistes to present works in a reckless but unique ways.

Speaking at the virtual opening ceremony, Executive Director of the festival, Bikiya Ryan-Douglas said the current edition in fitting with the present times encouraged Artistes to create works that inspire their audience without borders.

She said with the onset pandemic industries have been hard hit, moreso the creative industry.

“We have seen lives lost, businesses lost and the arts taking the most hit. We are broken but we are not down. In line with the Covid-19 protocol we having our first virtual festival.”

“From March 18 to 21, you view the festival, you don’t have to leave home. You can access the festival from anywhere. It’s accessible to everyone, everywhere,” said the festival’s consultant, David Evans.

Evans who referred to LTF recent success as one of the top 20 festivals in the world as reported by the American Essentials Express medium, said the pandemic has made the festival a truly global one, attracting this year participation from Asian countries and other parts of the world.

Established in 2013 by the British Council, the festival rose from the humble beginning of four plays, three Nigerian and one from the UK at the Eko Hotel, Lagos, to 100 shows within six days in 2015, warning for itself the ratings as one of the top 20 festival in the globe.

Since its handover to a board of directors of artistic bigwigs Nigerian extract including Joke Silva actress, Tosin Oshinowo founder Art X Lagos, Bolanle Austin Peters Filmmaker and founder Terrakulture Nigeria, and Evans David LTF founding member and consultant; in 2018, the festival has seen more innovation, artistic talents and global participation.

“LTF has been able to adjust and continue to produce the fantastic works it is used to doing. It is now taking the festival and talents to the world stage. I’m proud to be a part of their journey since my resumption of office in Nigeria in 2014,” said British Council Director, Lagos, Lucy Pearson.

The virtual festival dubbed as ambitious, brief and reckless is the effort of a 40 man team, creating more jobs for creatives which LTF Creative Director, Lydia Idakula-Sogbogun said is a priority for the event. She further appreciated Stage Play Africa, one of it’s major partners and host of 2021 LTF’s plays for providing not just a practical solution but an elegant one -with it’s high quality audio-visual platform.

Of the 12 plays to feature in the festivals, five are free for viewing while seven are ticketed. The plays include Killing Time, Unbridled, Tide Whisperer, Shine Your Eyes, What Future Would You Choose, Talk n’Do, Time Up, Jagagban: A Stage Play, Reflections and The Little World among others.