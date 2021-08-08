ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea have agreed a £97.5mfee with Inter for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international had asked Inter to be omitted from their matchday squad for a friendly against Parma on Sunday in order to seal a return to Stamford Bridge.

A reunion now looks to be on the horizon, as 90min can reveal that Lukaku has agreed terms on a deal that will make him the club’s highest paid player. The €115m fee agree agreed with Inter equates to around £97.5m – meaning it is just shy of the British record £100m that Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish on Thursday.

Early on Friday, reports claimed that Chelsea intended to submit two different bids for Lukaku. The first was a part-exchange deal, with the Blues offering €105m plus right-back Davide Zappacosta, while the second would be a straight-cash deal worth up to €115m. It appears Inter have opted to take the latter option.

A source close to the Lukaku camp has confirmed that he’s excited to return to west London, remarking: “He is so excited the deal is done, he knows Roman Abramovich has pushed hard for this and he wants to show him and Chelsea what he can do. Everyone knows he has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge.”