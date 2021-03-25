By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Abonnema Town lies on the shores of Sombriero River and is one of the largest communities in Kalabari Kingdom of Rivers State.

Popularly known as “The York City”, Abonnema, which is the headquarters of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, on Saturday, March 13, 2021, received people from all works of life, including political leaders, traditional and religious rulers as well as captains of industry.

All were in the island community to pay their last respect to the “Last Don”, an oil mogul and philanthropist, High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, Officer, Order of the Niger (OON), who died on December 27, 2018 at the ripe age of 88.

The week-long programme of events for the funeral ceremony of the Paramount Head of Oruwari Briggs War Canoe House of Abonnema, kick-started on Monday, March 8, 2021, with an evening of drama, tributes and art exhibition at the University of Port Harcourt.

Speaking during the evening of drama, tributes and art exhibition, Acting Vice-Chancellor of UNIPORT, Professor Steve Okodudu, stated that the death of the university’s “benefactor, patron, father, and Alumnus is certainly a direct tragedy for the University of Port Harcourt. This is because of the boundless philanthropy and assistance, he rendered to the university.”

Okodudu noted that the university crossed paths with late High Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs when efforts were on to improve the infrastructural profile of the institution and that the lot fell on an equally illustrious son of Kalabari kingdom and then Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nimi Briggs.

The University of Port Harcourt Acting Vice Chancellor said: “The response from our High Chief (Dr) O.B Lulu-Briggs was the building and donation of a purpose-built structure to house the University Health Centre.”

He stated that the deceased impacted on the university in many other ways including becoming one of the foremost “benefactors and rare friend of the university,” while also endowing a “Professorial Chair and never ceased to give unflinching support to the university when approached.”

The event at UNIPORT was followed by a service of songs and tributes, which was held at the the EUI Centre, Plot F 11, Sani Abacha Road, GRA Phase 3, Port Harcourt.

Speaking during the service of songs and tributes, former Senator representing Rivers South-East in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, extolled the virtues of late Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs.

Abe said: “I don’t think that High Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs woke up any morning to pray about what people will say when he dies. He woke up very day, he did the best he could, helped those he could help and did what was right for him that very day.

“He did not use his money to force people to say good things about him but because he did good things, people are saying good things. There are so many good things about Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs that we can learn from. I have always referred to him as a pillar of the community.

Speaking also, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Onueze Okocha, said the late founder of Monipulo Limited touched several lives in communities in the Niger Delta through his company and the O.B Lulu-Briggs Foundation.

Okocha said: “Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs was a proud Kalahari son, who touched many lives. Through Monipulo and O.B Lulu-Briggs Foundation, he touched several lives. If was not touching lives of widows, he was touching lives of destitutes or communities through medical outreaches.”

Born in 1930, late Lulu-Briggs elevated philanthropy to the status of an admirable act even before he founded the O.B Lulu-Briggs Foundation in 2001. He devoted a part of his resources to the service of the church, where he provided financial assistance to churches and assisted in building of church projects all over Nigeria.

In his later life, Opuda, as he was fondly called, committed himself to evangelism using the platform of the O.B Lulu-Briggs Campaign For Christ to spread the word of God in Rivers State. For his commitment to the work of God, the Communion of Pentecostal Bishops (CPB) bestowed on him with the honour of Defender of the Christian Faith (DCF).

Dignitaries that attended the funeral service, which was held at Lulu Kiri, in Abonnema, were wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, who was represented by Mrs. Alayingi Sylva, wife of the Minister of State for Petroleum and former President Goodluck Jonathan as well as his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan.

Others were Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike; his deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo; the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva; his Mines and Steel counterpart, Dr. Uche Ogar; the retired Catholic Bishop of Abuja, Most Rev. John Onaiyekan and the Catholic Bishop of Minna, Most Rev. Martins Uzoukwu.

Also at the funeral service were Nigeria’s Envoy to Jamaica, Ambassador Maureen Tamuno; former Cross River State Governor, Mr. Donald Duke; former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia; wife of former Bayelsa State Governor, Mrs Magareth Alamiesiegha; former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Bassey Ewa Henshaw and former Managing Directors of NDDC, Chief Timi Alaibe and Ms Joi Nunieh.

Also present were former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sir Austin Opara; Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Ambassador Desmond Akawor and Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo.

Other dignitaries who graced the occasion included His Majesty king (Dr.) Dandeson Douglas Jaja JP, Jeki V, Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom and Chairman Rivers State Council Of Traditional Rulers; the Amanyanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Bob-Manuel and Chairman of Rivers Elders Council, High Chief Ferdinand Alabraba.

Speaking during the funeral service, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, described the late Lulu-Briggs, as a man who impacted positively on the society, saying that the Octogenarian was well known to Nigerians for his proficiency in the oil and gas industry.

Also speaking, former President Goodluck Jonathan, described the news of the death of Lulu-Briggs as a very sad moment, pointing out that the late Kalahari Chief was a very sophisticated man.

Jonathan said: “It is a very sad moment for us;we find it very difficult to get the word to express myself when talking about Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs. I knew him very well from 2007 when I got into national politics. He helped me in several ways in the political process.

“I was said when I got the news that we have lost him. OB Lulu-Briggs was a very sophisticated man. He started from a very humble begining but he became very successful. That is the key in life, not how you started life but how you end life that matters most.”

In his sermon, the Supervising Pastor in-charge of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Belemina Ibunge, admonished Christians not to forget their purpose in life.

Obunge stated that Christians need to live a life that shows that they are children of God, who are lights that shine in darkness, adding that Christians need to ask theirselves if the legacies they are leaving would be good legacies.

To the Chief Mourner and Head of Oruwari Briggs War Canoe House of Abonnema, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, thanked former President Jonathan, his wife, Patience and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for identifying with the family during the period of bereavement.

Dumo stated that the late Lulu-Briggs had a humble beginning, which will serve as an inspiration to a lot of people.

He said: “We thank you for coming to honour our father. Our father had a humble beginning; he was a truck-pusher in Rivers State, he was an agricultural labourer in Bida (Niger State), he was a police recruit. When luck smiled on him, he became a clerk in NPA.

“Our father only had four years of formal education. No matter what your situation is, the life of our father should be an inspiration to you. We thank former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife for his presence. We also thank Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for giving our father a state burial.”