It was double honour last weekend for the executive chairman of Moni Pulo Limited, Dr Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, as she was awarded the Daily Independent Newspapers’ “Personality of the Year Award” and the Silverbird Group’s “Extraordinary Achievement Award”.

The organisers said the awards were in recognition of Mrs Lulu-Briggs’s work as a businesswoman and social investor, especially through her role as chairman of the globally respected O.B Lulu-Briggs Foundation which annually spends millions of naira on philanthropic projects across Nigeria.

In her remarks at the Daily Independent’s event, she said, “This award, which is a recognition of my work and that of the staff of my companies and of the foundation, is a testimony to the fact that it is good to be good.”

A celebrated daughter of the Kalabari Kingdom, Mrs Lulu-Briggs was born on the 21st of September, 1958 to a family of educators and community leaders – Mr and Mrs Ernest and Darling Briggs.

After a career spanning IT, banking and services, she became a businesswoman. At present, she runs and holds investments in several ventures in the hospitality, real estate and services sectors. They include the Landmark Rachael Hotel in Port Harcourt; Soliyama Limited, an asset leasing and procurement company, La Sien Bottling Company, producers of the popular La Sien table water and Asia Town, the go-to Asian cuisine restaurant in Port Harcourt.

On the importance of the Silverbird “Extraordinary Achievement Award”, Lulu-Briggs said it was gratifying for her to be considered worthy of recognition by the Nigerian media, which she said represents the voice of the people.

