Sani Abdullahi Lulu 2021/2022 annual scholarship programme for indigent children of the FCT has entered its final stage with successful candidates set for certificate verification at the FOSLA Academy.

The Vice Principal of the Academic, Ibrahim Lawal, said thirteen (13) students penciled down for the verification are nine boys and four girls.

According to him, “Every year since the creation of this school we give scholarships to students who are talented sports-wise and are also good academically.

‘The certificate verification is part of the process put in place by the school board to ascertain the documents presented by the kids before their admission into the school.”

The list of the students for final verification are Alfa Oche David (Gwagwalada); Felix Bulus Tanko (Kwali); Linus James (Kwali); Victory Igboamalu (AMAC); Jonathan Johanna (AMAC); Adamu Adamu (Karshi); Saradeen Suleiman (Karshi); Gadafi Shuaibu (Karshi) and Manifest Mathew (Bwari) are for male category.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the female category are: Josephine Nesu (Bwari); Omeje Chukwube Mary (AMAC); Habila Patricia (AMAC) and Joseph Queen (AMAC). No date has been fixed for the verification exercise yet.

The Successful candidates at the end of the verification will resume academic activities in the 2021/2022 session.

It could be recalled that FOSLA Academy, the first premium independent academy in the country took Nigeria by storm in March 2021 as they emerged Champions of the revitalized prestigious National Principal’s Cup.